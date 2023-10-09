Centre must ensure safety of Keralites in Israel: CPI(M)

October 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat has urged the Union government to ensure the safety and welfare of Keralites stranded in Israel.

The CPI(M) said the conflict between Israeli defence forces and Hamas in Gaza had caused great concern about the well-being of hundreds of Keralites working in Israel and scores who had visited the country as tourists and pilgrims.

So far, reports indicated many civilian casualties on both sides. The CPI(M) said the expansionary policies of Israel and the decades-long oppression of its neighbours precipitated the conflict.

The CPI(M) called for United Nations intervention to ensure the human and democratic rights of Palestinians. The UN had passed a resolution recommending the partitioning of Palestine into two independent States, one for Palestinian Arabs and the other for Jews, to resolve the conflict. The CPI(M) demanded the UN to implement the resolution.