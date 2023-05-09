Centre misusing govt. agencies for election propaganda: Congress

May 09, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, MP, has said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is misusing government agencies such as the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation for election propaganda.

Inaugurating a two-day Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership meeting at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Tuesday, Mr. Venugopal said some of the national media, Election Commission, and a section of the judiciary had lost their impartial attitude under the BJP rule. “Unity could not be ensured among Opposition parties owing to interventions by Central agencies,” he said.

The media should act as the fourth pillar in a democratic set-up, but some of the national media were being used as agencies to execute the BJP’s secret agenda, he alleged.

While the agencies raided the houses of Congress candidates in Karnataka, they did not do so in the case of BJP candidates, he said. He also termed the BJP and the CPI(M) as immensely rich parties.

Presiding over the function, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said corruption and maladministration by the State government had resulted in the death of 22 persons in the boat tragedy at Tanur.

The Tourism Minister is directly responsible for the incident, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged.

He said he had visited the dilapidated house of Kunnummel Rhukhiya, who had lost her 11 relatives in the tragedy, and that the KPCC had decided to construct a house for the woman.

The reconstitution of the Congress in the State would be completed in May, Mr. Sudhakaran said.