‘Centre making higher educational institutions more exclusionary’

The Union government is trying to make higher educational institutions more exclusionary for students from poor, Dalit, tribal and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union president Aishe Ghosh has alleged.

She was at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) here on Tuesday to address a protest meeting against the alleged suicide by Agin S. Dileep, a rusticated former student. Dileep reportedly ended his life while he was pursuing Bachelor of Design course at Lovely Professional University, Punjab, and blamed the institute director in his note. The protest was organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Ms. Ghosh claimed that there was a larger conspiracy and systemic exclusion that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wanted to implement in higher educational institutions. The Centre had been appointing their puppet Vice Chancellors and directors in these places for the purpose.

“We have seen how in the Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology the number of students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC communities and the number of women are at an all-time low. No measures are being taken to make these places more inclusive,” she alleged.

Ms. Ghosh alleged that Dileep was systemically excluded at the NIT-C so that he had to drop out of his studies and take admission in another university. “What has happened to him and others such as Rohit Vemula are not isolated incidents. Tomorrow, it can happen to anyone of us,” she added.