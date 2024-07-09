Centre launched to provide training to the differently abled

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Chilla’ centre for habilitation, a training centre started under the voluntary organisation Anannia for autistic persons and those who have other mental and physical disabilities. Besides daily living skills, the trainees’ talents will be identified and skill training provided to them in a suitable job so as to ensure steady income. Training will be provided for free to those who are economically backward. Attingal MP, Adoor Prakash inaugurated another scheme Karuthal which ensures services of trained youth for bed-ridden patients, elderly, and the differently abled at low rates

.Anannia chairman D. Reghoothaman presided. T. Sunil Kumar, reception committee chairman, and Joby A.S., secretary, were present.

