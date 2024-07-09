ADVERTISEMENT

Centre launched to provide training to the differently abled

Published - July 09, 2024 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurating the ‘Chilla centre for habilitation, a training centre for the differently abled, in the city on Tuesday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Chilla’ centre for habilitation, a training centre started under the voluntary organisation Anannia for autistic persons and those who have other mental and physical disabilities. Besides daily living skills, the trainees’ talents will be identified and skill training provided to them in a suitable job so as to ensure steady income. Training will be provided for free to those who are economically backward. Attingal MP, Adoor Prakash inaugurated another scheme Karuthal which ensures services of trained youth for bed-ridden patients, elderly, and the differently abled at low rates

.Anannia chairman D. Reghoothaman presided. T. Sunil Kumar, reception committee chairman, and Joby A.S., secretary, were present.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US