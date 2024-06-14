Centre, Kuwait should ensure adequate compensation paid to victim’s kin, says Chief Minister

Two days after the massive blaze in Kuwait which claimed the lives of 50 people, including 46 Indians, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the Union government should ensure adequate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Speaking after inaugurating the fourth session of the Lok Kerala Sabha at Sankaranarayan Thambi Hall in the Legislative Assembly, he said the State is hopeful that the Kuwait government will take the necessary steps to ensure compensation for the victims.

However, the Centre should take steps to speed up the proceedings by taking up the matter with the Kuwaiti government in a timely manner. The Kuwaiti government should also look into the scope of holding the agencies responsible for the tragedy and ensure the compensation liable to pay to the victim’s kin is paid by the agencies. Mr. Vijayan said the Centre and State governments should work in tandem in this direction in such a situation.

Mr. Vijayan expressed his disappointment over the Centre’s decision to turn down the request of Kerala to send Health Minister Veena George to Kuwait to coordinate the repatriation of bodies, despite the fact that majority of the victims were from Kerala.

Paying tribute to the lives lost, he said all the necessary precautions should be taken to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies and the loss of precious lives in the future.

The State government has decided to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the family members of the Malayalees who died in the fire and ₹1 lakh each to the injured Malayalees.

Expressing gratitude to NRI businessmen M.A. Yusuff Ali and Ravi Pillai, who had announced that the families of the deceased will be given ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh each respectively, he said they are part of the Lok Kerala Sabha, and their contribution will be disbursed through NoRKA-Roots, field agency of the Department of Non-resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA).

This is apart from the ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased announced by the Centre government, Mr. Vijayan said. Efforts are in progress, under the auspices of NoRKA and benevolent expatriates, to provide all possible assistance to the accident victims. The Chief Minister also informed that the help desk and global contact centre are working round-the-clock.