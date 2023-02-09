Centre invites EoI for a mega port at Galathea Bay; Vizhinjam not to be hit in a big way, says experts

February 09, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the construction on the Vizhinjam international seaport, which missed several deadlines in the past, gained pace after a hiatus, the Central government has invited expressions of interest (EOI) bids for the development of a mega international container transhipment port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay of Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Though the new project is not expected to affect the prospects of Vizhinjam in a big way, it will cater to the transhipment traffic from ports along east coast of Indian ports, which will also benefit from Vizhinjam port, apart from Bangladesh and Myanmar because of its proximity to Port Klang and Singapore. The new port to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹18.308 crore in the first phase and ₹35,959 crore in the final phase is situated at a strategic location midway between existing transhipment terminals (Singapore, Klang, Colombo etc.) and feeder ports.

According to the EoI, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata proposes to develop the greenfield ICTP in Galathea Bay in landlord mode on behalf of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited. The concessionaire would be awarded a long-term public-private partnership concession of 30 to 50 years (based on requirement) for the development, operation and maintenance of the container handling facilities envisaged in Phase-I development of the port.

Around 40 nautical miles away from the Malacca Strait international shipping channel, which handles about 35% of the annual global sea trade, the new location offers a huge opportunity for setting up of deep draft container transhipment terminal at the Galathea Bay. With a natural depth of over 20 m, the port could handle transhipment cargo from Indian east coast ports, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The proposed all-weather deep seaport planned to cater to bigger vessels (~28,8400 TEUs) as well will be developed in four phases. Phase 1 of the project would be developed to handle traffic of about 4 MTEUs in 2028, which will increase to 16 MTEUs in the final phase.

Advantage of Vizhinjam

Speaking to The Hindu, Jayakumar, CEO of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL), said Vizhinjam port will not be hit significantly by the new project as Vizhinjam is hardly 10 nautical miles away from the main international shipping route.

Further, the Vizhinjam port can cater to the ports on the eastern and western coast of India through feeder ship services, rail and road routes, while the proposed port at Galathea Bay can serve the ports on eastern coast only through feeder coastal shipping. More importantly, the size of the business in the sector is huge and everyone will get their due share, added Mr. Jayakumar.