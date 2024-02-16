Centre had no positive response on Kerala’s issues: Balagopal after meeting Finance Ministry officials

February 16, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - New Delhi

After the discussion with the Centre on Thursday, done as per the suggestion of the Supreme Court, Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said that the Union Finance Ministry did not respond positively to the issues raised by his government on devolution of revenues. It instead told the Kerala delegation that filing a case would only add more hurdles in the process of revenue sharing, he said.

While hearing a case filed by Kerala criticising the Centre of undue interference, amounting to encroachment in the legislative and executive power of the State, the Supreme Court had suggested that both the State and the Centre discuss the issues, including making amendments in laws devised to push States to a position of penury.

Accordingly, Mr. Balagopal, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.M. Abraham, Finance Department Principal Secretary Rebindra Kumar Agarwal and Kerala Advocate General Gopalakrishnan Kurup represented the State in the meeting. The Centre’s team was led by Union Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan, Additional Solicitor General N. Venkatraman, Additional Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav and Joint Secretary Amit Singh Negi.

“We had conveyed our demands politically and through administrative mechanisms. The discussion will continue at the secretary level. We hope it will be taken up at the ministerial level by the Centre,” Mr. Balagopal said, adding that there was no breakthrough or benefit for the State after Thursday’s discussions.

He said issues on accounting and calculations would also be continued. “They want us to withdraw the case and continue discussions. But we will tell the Supreme Court about our inferences after the discussions. But we cannot agree to the suggestion from the Centre that the case can be withdrawn,” he said, adding that the approach of the Centre against the case was also discussed in the meeting that lasted for more than three hours.

He said that there was no positive response from the Centre on immediate demands and basic issues of the State as well.

