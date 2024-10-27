Centre greenlights ₹177-crore Muthalapozhi harbour development

The Centre has approved a slew of fisheries projects in Kerala, including a ₹177-crore development plan for the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour. Six villages in the State have been chosen for the Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages scheme being implemented by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian, who announced the initiatives here on Sunday, said the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour project will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on the basis of a new detailed project report submitted by the State government. The funding will be allocated in a 60:40 ratio, with the Centre providing ₹106.2 crore and the State investing ₹70.8 crore.

Beneficiaries

Mr. Kurian said the expansion will accommodate 415 mechanised fishing boats, significantly boosting the harbour’s capacity to import up to 38,142 tonnes of fish annually. The project is expected to directly benefit nearly 10,000 people and indirectly impact twice as many, he said.

The key components will involve civil, mechanical, and electrical works such as sea wall expansion, internal road renovation, and the construction of facilities including parking areas, auction halls, and workers’ rest area. A budget of ₹164 crore is designated for these improvements, while ₹13 crore will focus on creating a smart green port and enhancing coastal protection.

The six villages chosen for the Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages scheme are Chilakoor (Thiruvananthapuram), Puthuvypeen, Njarakkal (Ernakulam), Thottappally (Alappuzha), Eravipuram and Azheekal (Kollam). Each village will get ₹2 crore for development works that will be implemented by the State government.

Mr. Kurian also announced plans to modernise five ports in Kerala, with an anticipated expenditure of ₹126 crore. The ports slated for upgrades include Kasaragod, Ponnani, Puthiyappa, and Koyilandy, funded through the PMMSY, along with Arthunkal port receiving support from the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund. The State government has been tasked with completing the renovation within 18 months, he added.

