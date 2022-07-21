Centre grants ₹145 crore for Wayanad road development project

Money sanctioned under Central Road Infrastructure Fund

The Centre has granted ₹145 crore for the comprehensive road development project submitted by Rahul Gandhi, MP, in Wayanad under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Mr. Gandhi had submitted a proposal for the construction of 15 major roads in his constituency stretched over Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. But the construction of only 10 roads, including seven in Wayanad, two in Malappuram, and one in Kozhikode, was approved under CRIF.

The Union government has sanctioned ₹506.14 crore for the construction of 403.25 km of road in the State, including 119.7 km in Wayanad.

The State government had submitted a proposal for the construction of 69 roads, of which 30 roads, including 10 in Wayanad, were sanctioned.