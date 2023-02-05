ADVERTISEMENT

Centre gives nod to ₹161 crore Arthunkal fishing harbour project

February 05, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre has given nod for the development of Arthunkal harbour. The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹161 crore under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

Among the works to be undertaken are the construction of two breakwaters—700 metres and 190 metres on the south and north of the harbour respectively. Besides, the construction of an auction hall, basic facilities for anchoring fishing boats and employees are part of the project.

The project will be financed by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Of the total project cost, ₹150 crore is eligible for interest subvention under the FIDF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said the government hoped to start tendering process by March. “To avail ourselves of the loan at a nominal interest rate, we need to submit the detailed project report and other details to the NABARD. Already, Fisheries department has submitted some of the documents to the Finance department before handing them over to the NABARD. The project will be a great help to the fishing community,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Harbour Engineering department is the project implementing agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US