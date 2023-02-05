HamberMenu
Centre gives nod to ₹161 crore Arthunkal fishing harbour project

February 05, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre has given nod for the development of Arthunkal harbour. The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹161 crore under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

Among the works to be undertaken are the construction of two breakwaters—700 metres and 190 metres on the south and north of the harbour respectively. Besides, the construction of an auction hall, basic facilities for anchoring fishing boats and employees are part of the project.

The project will be financed by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Of the total project cost, ₹150 crore is eligible for interest subvention under the FIDF.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said the government hoped to start tendering process by March. “To avail ourselves of the loan at a nominal interest rate, we need to submit the detailed project report and other details to the NABARD. Already, Fisheries department has submitted some of the documents to the Finance department before handing them over to the NABARD. The project will be a great help to the fishing community,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Harbour Engineering department is the project implementing agency.

