Centre gives in-principle approval for Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project

April 11, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change granting in-principle approval for the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road on Monday, one of the dream projects of the State government may take off sooner than later.

The project that is aimed at the social and economic development of Wayanad district, offering better connectivity with Kozhikode, the nearest city, is being planned at a cost of ₹2,134 crore.

The tunnel road is expected to bring down the distance between Anankkampoyil and Meppadi from 42 km to less than 20 km. The 8.74-km stretch includes a tunnel from Anakkampoyil to Kalladi and a four-lane road from Kalladi to Meppadi. The project will require acquisition of around 15 hectares of private land and 34.30 hectares of forest land. Interestingly, 34.10 hectares from the latter will be utilised underground. Of the land to be acquired, 10 hectares will be used for solid waste disposal and 0.21 hectares of forest land for connecting roads.

The Ministry has asked the State government to plant trees on 17.263 hectares and declare it a reserve forest in place of the land to be utilised for the project. The work needs to be completed in five years.

The State has proposed that the 7.40 hectares, earlier acquired at Chullikkad, Kollivayal, Manalvayal, and Madaparambu in Wayanad district for a social rehabilitation project, could be utilised for the tunnel road project. Besides, the South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer has proposed that trees be planted on 10.6 hectares of teak plantation at Kurichipatta, after felling damaged teak trees. The Centre has approved both the proposals.

The State government has launched an environmental impact study for the project. The study to be conducted by KITCO is expected to be completed by July 2023.

When the road materialises, it will be the longest twin tunnel road in the State. The government plans to complete the work in three years and has already allocated ₹1,000 crore for the project. The Chief Minister had announced in 2021 that the tunnel road was crucial to the development of north Kerala. It is a viable alternative to the Thamarassery Ghat Road which connects the rest of Kerala to not just Wayanad but also major cities in Karnataka such as Bengaluru and Mysuru. However, the road is susceptible to frequent traffic blocks owing to its narrow nature, besides landslips and rain-related disruptions.

Meanwhile, the project is being opposed by environmentalists who have expressed concern over such large-scale construction in the ecologically fragile Western Ghats, disrupting its fauna and flora.