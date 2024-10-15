Centre for Development Studies plans series of events from October 19 to 22 to mark 100th birth anniversary of economist K.N. Raj

The Centre for Development Studies (CDS) here is set to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of its founder, K.N. Raj, the renowned economist who was instrumental in the formulation of India’s first Five-Year Plan, with a series of events from October 19 to October 22.

The CDS has lined up a number of events at its campus at Ulloor to mark the occasion.

A CDS alumni meet will be held on October 19 and 20. An alumni association will be formed to strengthen the ties between alumni and the institute. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the K.N. Raj Centenary Conference, the highlight of the celebrations, on October 20, the CDS said on Tuesday. On the occasion, Mr. Vijayan will release a souvenir commemorating Prof. Raj’s contributions to Indian economic development. As part of the celebrations, CDS faculty are also planning a series of lectures across colleges and universities in Kerala.

Prof. Raj is remembered as a distinguished economist, an inspiring teacher, a builder of institutions and a visionary who understood India’s need for trained economists. He made vital contributions to national economic planning, and served as an economic advisor to several Prime Ministers. Prof. Raj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions in 2000.

The academic sessions planned on October 21 and 22 will feature noted economists, scholars, policymakers, and CDS alumni. The sessions will cover topics closely aligned with Prof. Raj’s research interests, the CDS said. They include poverty and inequality, welfare, gender and labour market inequalities, rural economy, trade, industrialisation and growth, public finance and decentralisation and governance.