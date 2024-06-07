Centre for clean energy opened at NIT Calicut

A new Centre for Clean Energy and Circular Economy (C-CECE), dedicated to developing effective and affordable solutions for clean and sustainable energy as well as advancing the principles of a circular economy, was opened at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), on Thursday.

The centre aims at developing and commercialising technologies for clean water, sanitation, and overall well-being. It will also focus on creating technologies and solutions for sustainable and clean smart cities and communities as well as enhancing climate resilience. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi, was the chief guest. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna presided over the function.

A press release said the NIT-C signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), Kerala, and Brunel University, the U.K., aimed at bolstering its mission of promoting clean energy.

In her keynote address through videoconferencing, Dr. Vibha emphasised the necessity of nature-oriented solutions to combat environmental challenges posed by carbon emissions. She said the world aimed for net zero emissions, but the goal could not be achieved through technological advancements alone. Nature-based solutions are crucial to meeting the target.

Dr. Vibha also noted the alarming rise in global temperatures by 1.15 degrees, leading to widespread destruction, and warned that continued temperature increases could threaten the survival of birds, animals, and humans.

In his address, Mr. Krishna called on engineers and scientists to collaborate to provide clean energy to the world. He stressed the importance of ensuring sustainability in technological innovations.

Harikumar Ramadas, Director of EMC, Kerala, who was the guest of honour, echoed the sentiment that technology alone could not achieve carbon-neutrality. He underscored the importance of involving social scientists and economists in the effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Other speakers included Harjit Singh, Professor at Brunel University, and Rajesh R., Additional Chief Technical Manager, ANERT. They each contributed insights on the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing clean energy initiatives.

The event also featured speeches by A. Shaija, Chairperson of C-CECE; Jose Mathew, Chairperson of the Centre for Industry Institutional Relations; M.K. Ravi Varma, Dean of International, Alumni and Corporate Relations; and Arun P., Vice Chairperson of C-CECE. NIT-C Registrar Cdr. Dr. M.S. Shamasundara, heads of departments, faculty members, non-faculty members, and students were present.

