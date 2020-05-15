Kerala

Centre for 14-day quarantine

The Centre on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had reiterated 14-day institutional quarantine for Keralites being brought back from abroad, after considering a request of the State government for relaxing the institutional quarantine period.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice M.R. Anitha had previously directed the Centre to consider the request of the State government when a few public interest litigations against the government decision to limit it to seven days came up for hearing.

