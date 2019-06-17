Centre fast-tracks HLL disinvestment

The Union government is learnt to have fast-tracked the disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited in the past fortnight, thus denying scope for any major intervention or protests to stall the process.

Sources privy to the developments told The Hindu that the company director board met here in the first week of June for clearing the Preliminary Information Memorandum in the presence of transaction and legal advisers appointed as part of the disinvestment procedures.

The memorandum offers an overview of the company and the bidding process to prospective investors for placing their expression of interest. The NITI Aayog had recommended a 100% sale of government equity in the company through a two-stage auction.

Profit of ₹15 crore

While the Centre is pursuing its course for shedding the stakes, the company posted a profit of ₹15 crore the past financial year. It had posted a turnover of ₹1,440 crore in the past year, sources said.

The revision of condom price, which had been pending for a while, has come as a major boost to the organisation.

The transaction adviser will submit the memorandum for the Centre’s approval. Issuing the request for proposal and drawing up of the Confidential Information Memorandum that provides all eligible bidders the information to generate an initial offer are the routine procedures to follow.

Fixing the reserve price would be the next crucial step. This is a confidential process and an inter-Ministerial group also comprising the Cabinet Secretary and NITI Aayog secretary, among others, would be privy to such developments.

State’s stance

The resistance put by the State government to privatisation of Central public sector undertakings, including the Thiruvananthapuram airport, had raised hopes that it would not allow the Centre to sell off the company to private bidders easily.

The State government has already expressed its willingness to take over the company. Whether the Centre would concede or close the options for the State to participate in the bid remains to be seen.

Since the Centre is currently focussed on a resource mobilisation drive, it would only go forward with a renewed impetus, sources said.