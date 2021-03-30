Centre dividing people: Pinarayi

CM reiterates that CAA will not be implemented in State

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Centre’s agenda is to divide people. “The Union government’s agenda is to divide people. This is the agenda of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). At the same time, there is a move to break the Constitution,” he said while addressing a press conference in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

“The Congress is not fulfilling its responsibility of opposing the communalism of the RSS and protecting constitutional rights. It is joining hands with the BJP to attack the LDF,” he said.

He said that the BJP’s vote share would go down in the State this time . “Union ministers have repeatedly said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented once the COVID vaccination drive is completed. The Kerala government has made it clear that it will not be implemented in the State,” the Chief Minister said.

Despite facing natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala has become a model for the world, he said.