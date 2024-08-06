Centre discriminatory against Kerala in disallowing international airlines access, alleges MP

Why is Goa granted a ‘point of call’ designation allowing international airlines to mount flights to all its airports, while Kerala is not? CPM MP John Brittas raised the question in the Rajya Sabha.

The MP made these remarks in response to a statement in Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol who enumerated 31 cities in the country which have been granted ‘point of call’ status in various bilateral air service agreements, which also included the State of Goa. He was responding to a question from MP Brittas who sought a list of airports which have ‘point of call’ status.

In response to another question from Mr. Brittas on whether there were any instances of designating a State as a whole as the ‘point of call’, the Minister said, “the usual practice is to club nearby airports under one city”.

“If Goa can be treated as a ‘point of call’ encompassing multiple airports, then why is Kannur International Airport not afforded similar consideration,” Mr. Brittas asked in a press statement shared after the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

The CPM MP said that the second instance of inconsistency was that while nearby airport in one city could be considered as the same point of call, Goa’s two airports – one in Dabolim in south Goa and the other at Mopa in Pernem in north Goa – were in two different cities. “If proximity is a valid criterion, then Kannur Airport, near Calicut Airport, should similarly be granted ‘point of call’ status, at least under this otherwise inconsistent interpretation,” the MP said.

He urged the government to ensure that ‘point of call’ designations are “made transparently, equitably, and in accordance with logical and consistent criteria.”

Any designated foreign airline can operate to or from a point in India if it is designated as a ‘point of call’ in the bilateral air services agreement (ASA) signed between India and the country which has designated the airline.

The MP also wondered how an answer in Parliament could identify Goa as a city, which he said showed “marked disregard for Parliamentary accountability”.

The Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) was inaugurated in December 2018. The Kerala government owns 32.86% in KIAL, while 22.54% is held by State and Central Public Sector Undertakings. 35.21% is held by “others”, including qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), individuals, companies, while the remaining 9.39% is with the Airports Authority of India.