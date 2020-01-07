Centre demands price of rice from State

Close on the heels of the Centre denying Kerala the additional flood relief granted to seven States, it has demanded that the State government immediately pay the cost of the rice allotted during the floods.

According to a letter written by the Food Corporation of India general manager to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Monday, the State government should immediately remit ₹205.81 crore as cost for the 8,9540 tonnes of rice lifted by the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation from its warehouses during the floods in 2018-19. The letter has been written as a reminder to earlier ones on December 5 and 30 for clearing the cost of the rice.

The Centre, while sanctioning flood aid of ₹ 5,908 crore to seven States, refused to heed the pleas of the State for a similar aid.