HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre delaying payment of dues to Kerala on technicalities, says Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal

Denial of payments is a violation of spirit of Centre-State relationship, says Balagopal

November 13, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal (file)

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal (file) | Photo Credit: C. SURESH KUMAR

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said the Union government is delaying the payment of what is due to the State on flimsy grounds, citing technical reasons. The Union government owed the State a chunk of what it had already spent as well as its other dues. The denial of payments is a violation of the spirit of the Centre-State relationship.

The State and the Centre are not locked in a slave-and-master relationship, the Minister said while addressing a press conference in Kochi on November 13, 2023.

He acknowledged that the State had received some of the outstanding payments under various heads, including social welfare pension, but pointed out that the present Finance Commission allocation rate had now dipped to 1.9% from the 2.5% and 3.9% previously. Even if the State is paid according to the 2.5% rate, it should get ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 crore extra, Mr. Balagopal added.

The Centre-State relationship is not just mired in financial issues, he claimed and pointed out that there are political as well as administrative issues involved. One of the big dangers awaiting a State such as Kerala is the restrictions that will be brought on the number of Parliament members on the basis of population. A State such as Kerala will see its 20 Lok Sabha seats being reduced to about 12, while some of the north-Indian States will see the numbers going up about 50%, he said.

The Minister also pointed out that the Finance Commission had fixed 2011 as the base year for consideration of the population-based allocations unilaterally from the previous base year of 1971.

Mr. Balagopal slammed Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan who had earlier alleged that the Kerala Government’s financial problems were its own creations and that it was splurging money without exercising prudence. He had also said that the Centre was not responsible for the State’s financial problems. “Mr. Muraleedharan is trying to make a fool of the people of Kerala through his statements,” the Finance Minister added.

On payments due to the State under the University Grants Commission(UGC) head, Mr. Balagopal said the State had written to the Centre on several occasions beginning early March regarding the dues it must receive.

He said that the State government and the administration are entrusted with looking after the interests of the State.

Mr. Balagopal also said that there was no phase in the history of the State when its financial position has been discussed and analysed so closely by people.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.