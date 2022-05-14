Centre cuts Kerala’s wheat tide-over allocation

India has banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of its steps to control the spike in prices at home. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 14, 2022 20:51 IST

State government condemns move

The Centre has discontinued the tide-over allocation of wheat to the State amid concerns of a fall in stock available with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Condemning the decision, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said the State government would raise its strong protest against the move and convey the public displeasure to the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The State was receiving a monthly tide-over allocation of 6459.074 metric tonnes of wheat. The move to slash wheat allocation would result in the denial of the foodgrain to 50 lakh ration cardholders belonging to non-priority sections that were not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Anil pointed out that the population covered under NFSA had shrunk to 43% in recent times. Only 1,54,80,040 ration cardholders were currently eligible for ration under the law. Under such circumstances, a portion of the tide-over allocation of rice and wheat was being distributed among the non-priority sections that possessed the blue and white cards.

He also charged the Central government with attempting to disrupt the State’s public distribution system as the decision to cancel the wheat allocation comes close on the heels of the kerosene allocation getting gradually reduced.