ADVERTISEMENT

Centre blocking development projects in Kerala, says Minister

April 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

He was inaugurating LIFE Mission flat complex at Punalur on Saturday and handing over the keys to beneficiaries

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre has been trying to block the exemplary development projects implemented by Kerala government including LIFE Mission, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Speaking at the inauguration of LIFE flat complex at Punalur on Saturday, he added that the Centre’s reluctance to give Kerala its rightful share was causing huge financial burden to the State.

“Despite severe financial constraints, the government is going ahead with development works without any compromise. While the first Pinarayi government could complete development works worth ₹6,000 crores through KIIFB, the second Pinarayi government carried out works worth ₹18,000 crores in a short period of time. Data collection of extremely poor families in the State is being completed through the local bodies. Based on the available data, immediate steps will be taken to support 64,000 persons who need special consideration,” said the Minister who also handed over the keys to LIFE Mission beneficiaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added that it was commendable that many people were coming forward to contribute land as part of the Manasode Ithiri Mannu campaign.

The four-storey housing complex built on 50 cents of land owned by Punalur municipality has a total of 44 units. It includes 42 units for families along with an anganwadi and old age centre. While the building was constructed spending ₹6.87 crores, other works including road, compound wall, gate, water tank, rain water harvesting tank, solid waste treatment system, and sewage treatment plant cost around ₹75.60 lakh. The area of each flat is 511.53 square that includes a hall, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a toilet, a bathroom, and a balcony.

Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has installed solar power plants in the building completely free of charge with government subsidy, and solar energy will be used in the common areas of the complex. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyayan inaugurated the flat complex online, P.S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function.

Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairman S. Jayamohan, Punalur municipal chairperson B. Sujatha, and vice chairman D. Dinesan, were also present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US