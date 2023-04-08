Centre blocking development projects in Kerala, says Minister

April 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Centre has been trying to block the exemplary development projects implemented by Kerala government including LIFE Mission, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Speaking at the inauguration of LIFE flat complex at Punalur on Saturday, he added that the Centre’s reluctance to give Kerala its rightful share was causing huge financial burden to the State.

“Despite severe financial constraints, the government is going ahead with development works without any compromise. While the first Pinarayi government could complete development works worth ₹6,000 crores through KIIFB, the second Pinarayi government carried out works worth ₹18,000 crores in a short period of time. Data collection of extremely poor families in the State is being completed through the local bodies. Based on the available data, immediate steps will be taken to support 64,000 persons who need special consideration,” said the Minister who also handed over the keys to LIFE Mission beneficiaries.

He also added that it was commendable that many people were coming forward to contribute land as part of the Manasode Ithiri Mannu campaign.

The four-storey housing complex built on 50 cents of land owned by Punalur municipality has a total of 44 units. It includes 42 units for families along with an anganwadi and old age centre. While the building was constructed spending ₹6.87 crores, other works including road, compound wall, gate, water tank, rain water harvesting tank, solid waste treatment system, and sewage treatment plant cost around ₹75.60 lakh. The area of each flat is 511.53 square that includes a hall, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a toilet, a bathroom, and a balcony.

Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has installed solar power plants in the building completely free of charge with government subsidy, and solar energy will be used in the common areas of the complex. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyayan inaugurated the flat complex online, P.S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function.

Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairman S. Jayamohan, Punalur municipal chairperson B. Sujatha, and vice chairman D. Dinesan, were also present on the occasion.