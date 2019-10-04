‘Centre awaiting SC verdict on Sabarimala’

The Centre is awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court on the review petitions challenging its earlier verdict on Sabarimala, before swinging into action to protect the ritualistic tradition and practices there, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan, has said.

Mr .Muraleedharan was inaugurating the election convention of BJP candidate K.Surendran in Konni on Friday evening.

Mr. Muraleedharan said a democratically elected government was bound to ensure equal justice to all.

The Left Democratic Front Government has been guiding the Travancore Devaswom Board through the wrong path. In a desperate bid to oppose Sabarimala and Ayyappa devotees, the LDF Government has organised ‘Navodhana sadas,’ he alleged.

The people of Kerala were wise enough to understand the intention of the Left Democratic Front Government, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

G.Raman Nair, BJP leader and former TDB president; Padmakumar of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, and Mr Surendran also spoke at the function.