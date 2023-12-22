ADVERTISEMENT

Centre authorises release of ₹1,404.5 crore to Kerala as ‘additional instalment’ of tax share

December 22, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

This is in view of upcoming festive season

The Hindu Bureau

(image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Centre on Friday (December 22) authorised the release of an additional instalment of tax devolution amounting to ₹1,404.50 crore to Kerala in view of the upcoming festive season.

This installment is in addition to the tax devolution instalment already released on December 11 and the instalment due to States on January 10, 2024, the Union Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry on Friday authorised the release of ₹72,961.21 crore for all States “to strengthen the hands of State Governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amomng the States, Uttar Pradesh received the highest share at ₹13,088.51 crore, followed by Bihar (₹7,338.44 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (₹5,727.44 crore).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US