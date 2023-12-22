GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre authorises release of ₹1,404.5 crore to Kerala as ‘additional instalment’ of tax share

This is in view of upcoming festive season

December 22, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Centre on Friday (December 22) authorised the release of an additional instalment of tax devolution amounting to ₹1,404.50 crore to Kerala in view of the upcoming festive season.

This installment is in addition to the tax devolution instalment already released on December 11 and the instalment due to States on January 10, 2024, the Union Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry on Friday authorised the release of ₹72,961.21 crore for all States “to strengthen the hands of State Governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.”

Amomng the States, Uttar Pradesh received the highest share at ₹13,088.51 crore, followed by Bihar (₹7,338.44 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (₹5,727.44 crore).

