Centre asks State to celebrate ID following norms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 July 2020 18:39 IST

COVID-19 warriors and those cured to get invited

The State has been asked to conduct events commemorating Independence Day on August 15 following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Health and Family Welfare.

In a communication to the Chief Secretary, the Union Home Ministry has said large congregations should be avoided and it is imperative to maintain physical distancing, wear masks, ensure proper sanitisation, and protect vulnerable persons.

The State has also been asked to invite COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers to the State, district, sub-divisional and panchayat-level functions as a ‘recognition of their noble service’.

The invitations should also be extended to some persons who have recovered from the infection. Technology is to be used in the best possible manner to effect this.

The events could be webcast in order to reach out to people who are not able to participate in the functions.

In the State capital, the function will be limited to unfurling of the national flag by the Chief Minister, playing of the national anthem, and presentation of guard of honour by the police, para military forces, Home Guards, and the NCC. There will also be an address by the Chief Minister.

The State has been asked to ensure that the national flag is hoisted and similar functions as in the State capital is organised at the district, block and panchayat levels keeping the pandemic regulations in mind.

Planting of trees, inter-school, inter-college debates on digital platforms, holding online quiz contests/patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions, conducting thematic webinars, and online campaign by the NSS and the NYKS centred around patriotic themes could be organised.

Other innovative ways of celebrating Independence Day like propagating patriotic or national integration messages/songs through digital and social media platforms, sound shows/lighting of important public buildings, and waving of national flags by people at rooftops/balconies have been suggested. The State has also been asked to spread and publicise the theme of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.