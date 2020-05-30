Centre asked to retain two dropped spiritual circuit projects

Kerala has suffered a big set back with the Union Ministry of Tourism dropping the Sree Narayana Guru spiritual circuit and the spiritual circuit linking 133 places of worship in the State under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme during 2018-19.

Assistant Director General, Swadesh Darshan Division, Ministry of Tourism, has not cited any reason for dropping the ₹69.47-crore Sree Narayana Guru spiritual circuit and the ₹85.23-crore spiritual circuit linking 133 places of worship in a letter to Secetary, Kerala Tourism.

The decision with the ‘approval of the Union Minister of State for Tourism’ was communicated in the letter. The two projects were approved under Swadesh Darshan — integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits — launched by the Union Ministry of Tourism in 2014-15.

State Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran urged the Union Tourism Ministry to cancel the decision to drop the Sree Narayana Guru spiritual circuit. The Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom and those involved in promoting the ideals of the Guru should come forward and voice against the decision, the Minister told a press conference here.

The Minister said the concept prepared by Kerala Tourism for the Sivagiri project in 2017 had put the estimate at ₹118 crore and the DPR was prepared by architect Madhukumar. In between, the Sivagiri mutt prepared another concept and submitted it to the Ministry. The estimate was downsized to ₹69.47 crore and ITDC was entrusted the execution. Former Union Minister of State for Tourism K.J. Alphons kicked off the project in February 2019. “We had doubts, but were extending all support to the project despite having no control,” he said.

In the case of the other spiritual circuits, the Minister said Kerala Tourism was awaiting the first tranche of funds for commencing the works. Wapcos, KEL and Habitat were entrusted with the works and three architects were involved in the design. “All documents and tender documents asked were submitted to the Ministry and we were planning to complete the project in 36 months,” he said.

The Tourism Minister said dropping the two circuit projects estimated at ₹154 crore without any warning is a big set back to the tourism development and pilgrim tourism in Kerala and the Centre should withdraw the decision.