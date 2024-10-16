Centre approves CZMP of 10 coastal districts of Kerala

Coastal dwellers of 10 districts of Kerala can avail themselves of the benefits of the relaxed Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regime with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change approving the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) of the State.

The Ministry approved the CZMPs of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, as per the CRZ Notification 2019. The new regime will benefit 10 lakh people, according to the State government.

All the applications for CRZ clearance received from October 16, the date on which the Ministry issued the approval, will be considered as per CRZ Notification, 2019.

The directive is expected to benefit a large number of applicants as the CRZ 2019 offers more relaxation in development activities when compared to the CRZ 2011 notification. The pending proposals, which were filed under the CRZ Notification, 2011, may be considered at the discretion of the project proponent, the Ministry has clarified.

The approval confirmed the reclassification of 66 Coastal Grama Panchayats from CRZ 3 to CRZ 2, where there are fewer restrictions on construction and development activities.

Large tracts of Pokkali fields of the State have been excluded from the CRZ regime and the 50-meter buffer around mangroves located in private land, where no development activities were earlier permitted, has been removed, pointed out CRZ experts.

The new CZMP also saw 37 grama panchayats categorised as CRZ III A where the No Development Zone has been limited to 50 metre instead of the earlier 200 metres. The decision to reduce the NDZ in tidal-influenced water bodies being reduced to 50 metre instead of 100 metres will benefit 122 local bodies, they said.

The approved CZMPs of all the 10 coastal districts shall be made available to the general public through the website of Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority within one month, the Ministry has directed.

