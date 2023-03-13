Centre approves ₹1.94-crore worth Human-Elephant Interface project in Idukki

March 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Central government has approved a ₹1.94-crore Human-Elephant Interface Management Plan as part of the Project Elephant.

The plan was submitted by Munnar Forest Division and prepared by former Munnar Divisional Forest officer (DFO) Raju Francis. The project will be implemented in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats under the Munnar forest division.

A senior Forest department official said the first instalment of the project had already been allotted. “The project consists of 60% of the Central government fund and 40% of the State government fund. The allotted first instalment is ₹49 lakh rupees and the projects will be implemented this financial year,” said the official.

According to officials, the plan had proposed various short-term measures, including fixing hanging solar fencing, constructing a check-post at Sinkukandam, developing an elephant monitoring application, and strengthening the Rapid Response Team (RRT) in the Anayirankal and Chinnakkanal region, near Munnar, in Idukki.

The plan suggested a 21.7-km-long hanging solar fence at Singukandam passing through Chembakathozhukudi, 80-acre-colony, Panthadikkalam, Thidir Nagar, B.L. Ram to Thidir Nagar, and Kozhippennakudi, at an estimated cost of ₹1.41 crore. The fencing would ensure protection of 504 hectares of land in the region.

“We will implement the emergency measures in the region as per the management plan,” said the official.

The plan stated that the proposed power fencing around human-habituated areas can reduce conflict with the elephants at Anayirankal to an extent. This will also create a boundary for the elephant habitat, especially in the grassland, eucalyptus, Pine, and Shola forests of Anayirankal. The locations proposed for erecting fences are based on the geographical position in the prime elephant habitat. They will be done without blocking major elephant movement paths within the valley.

Such a management is a short-term measure but for long-term sustainability, there will be the need for re-establishing corridors and local movement paths to nearby larger habitats both towards north in the Munnar landscape and towards south in the Periyar landscape. Such an arrangement will also be needed to ensure proper genetic mixing and viability of the elephant population.

Meanwhile, a 26-member special team led by Chief veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah and four Kumki (trained) elephants will reach Chinnakkanal soon to capture a wild tusker locally called Arikompan.