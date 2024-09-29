Centre allots Kerala an additional 177 MW for six months from October

In a big relief to Kerala, the Centre has authorised an additional 177 megawatts (MW) to the State to meet the soaring electricity demand.

The Union Power Ministry has issued orders sanctioning 80 MW and 97 MW respectively from the first and second stages of the Barh Super Thermal Power Station of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Bihar, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said on Sunday.

Kerala had demanded 300 MW to tide over the power shortage. The State will receive the 177 MW from October 1 this year to March 31, 2025. This supply, which will also cover the peak hours from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., comes at a per-unit rate below ₹5, which is lower than the power exchange rates, according to the KSEB. To compare, supply under short-term power purchase agreements cost close to ₹7.50 per unit.

State seeks extension

Meanwhile, Kerala has urged the Centre to extend this supply beyond March 31, 2025, to cover the months of April, May and June as well. Summer electricity demand in Kerala usually peaks during April and May.

As directed by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, a KSEB delegation led by the power utility’s chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar had met the Union Power Secretary and joint secretaries to present the State’s case for additional power supply.

During the 2024 summer, Kerala had recorded its highest every daily consumption on May 3 at 115.94 million units (mu). In fact, the State has recorded consumption above the 100 mu mark on several days in April and May. To put things in perspective, the consumption on Saturday (September 28) stood at 86.63 mu.