Centre allots ₹506 cr. to renovate 30 PWD roads in Kerala

Special Correspondent July 21, 2022 19:50 IST

Work to be taken up on 403.25 km of roads

The Union Road Transport Ministry has approved the project submitted by the State government to renovate 30 Public Work Department (PWD). The ministry has sanctioned ₹506.14 crore for the renovation of 403.25 km of roads in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. The fund for the upgradation of roads was allocated from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The upgradation of roads would be completed in a time-bound manner, said PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Madavoorpara-Valiyarathala-Eruthavoor road (₹8.62 crore) and Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam-Poovar-Pananinna-Marapalam-Avanakuzhi-Kattachalkuzhi (₹29.2 crore) were allotted fund in Thiruvananthapuram. In Kollam, Ochira-Ayiramthengu-Azheekal-Vellanathuruthu-Karunagappally road (₹22.5 crore) and Paripally-Paravur-Chathannur (₹22.2 crore) road would get a facelift. The Nedumkandam-Pachadi-Manjapra-Mele Chinnar River Valley Road in Idukki will get an allocation of ₹19 crore.



