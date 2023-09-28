HamberMenu
Centre accords final nod for doubling Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha rail line

The Alappuzha MP said the project was expected to cost ₹1,262.14 crore

September 28, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre has given its final nod for the doubling work of the Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha railway line, A.M. Ariff, MP, has said.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Ariff said the project was accorded approval at a meeting of the network planning group of PM Gati Shakti held on Tuesday.

The Alappuzha MP said the project was expected to cost ₹1,262.14 crore.

Railways have taken up the doubling between Ambalappuzha and Ernakulam in three parts – Ernakulam-Kumbalam (7.71 km); Kumbalam-Thuravoor (15.59 km) and Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha (45.86 km).

The Railway Board had earlier given the nod for the doubling of the Ernakulam-Kumbalam and Kumbalam-Thuravoor stretches. However, the approval for the Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha stretch was delayed owing to various reasons.

Mr. Ariff, who made several interventions to materialise the project, said the entire cost would be borne by the Centre. The Centre had directed District Collector Haritha V. Kumar to convene a meeting of various government departments in the presence of the Alappuzha MP to discuss further steps, he said.

