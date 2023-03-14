Centralised, unscientific waste management will lead to corruption, disaster: Medha Patkar

March 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Thrissur

Centralised and unscientific waste management will lead to corruption and disaster. This is the lesson taught by the Brahmapuram plant fire, environmental activist Medha Patkar has said.

She was delivering the keynote address at a two-day meeting organised here on Tuesday to remember filmmaker, environmental activist and cartoonist K.P. Sasi organised by his friends.

Change lifestyle

“Each of us has the responsibility to think about how waste is generated and how to treat it. We need to expose the undemocratic and unscientific idea of centralised waste management. The centralised models of development always lead to corruption. Ultimately they affect humanity. Brahmapuram is an example. We need to change our lifestyle to protect air and water,” she said.

Instead of making ‘environmental impact study’ mandatory for development projects, the Central government is ignoring it for ‘ease of doing business’. They did not understand that ‘ease of doing’ was making our life uneasy. Only a vision of equity and justice would change the development paradigm, she added.

Recalling K.P. Sasi’s contribution to environmental activism, including the Narmada Bachao Andolan, Ms. Patkar said his cartoons, films and poems exposed everything, which were unconstitutional and inhuman. “He challenged every centre of power and celebrated people’s politics. When we needed a mass-rooted movement in Narmada, his cartoons helped us take the movement forward.”

For the voiceless

Earlier writers and intellectuals used to stand up for the cause of people. But their voices were feeble now. We should carry forward the courage and commitment that K.P. Sasi left behind. Our interventions would change the planet, our lives and the lives of the coming generations, she said. Sasi raised voice for the voiceless, including migrant workers, the displaced, Dalits, farmers and the oppressed whenever justice was denied, she added.

Meghanath, activist filmmaker from Ranchi, inaugurated the K.P. Sasi Memory Gallery and a poster and cartoon exhibition.

Social, environmental and film activists from various parts of the country participated in the meeting.