Centralised spot admissions to vacant BTech seats on Sunday

September 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Directorate of Technical Education will organise a centralised spot allotment to vacant BTech in government and aided engineering colleges on Sunday.

The spot admissions to the nine government colleges and three aided colleges will be held at the Government Engineering College (GEC), Thrissur from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Students coming from colleges except government, aided, government cost sharing colleges including those run by Cooperative Academy of Professional Education (CAPE), Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) and SCT College of Engineering will have to produce no-objection certificates (NOC) to participate in the admission process.

According to statistics released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), a total of 219 State merit seats remain vacant in government and aided colleges. These include 195 seats in government colleges and 24 seats in government aided colleges. The most number of vacancies have been reported from GEC Wayanad (69) and GEC Idukki (67).

Nearly half of the State merit seats in engineering colleges remain vacant after three rounds of allotment. There are 34,108 State merit seats out of a total 49,461 B.Tech seats across engineering colleges in Kerala. Of these, a total of 17,457 seats have been allotted after the third and last allotment round.

While stray vacancies in government and aided colleges are likely to be filled up in the centralised allotment admissions, the managements of private and government-controlled self-financing colleges have been permitted to fill the remaining seats on their own without considering the scores obtained by candidates in the entrance test.

The data also reveal that none of the top-100 ranked students of the Kerala engineering entrance examination took admissions in colleges coming under the purview of the CEE. The 117th-ranked candidate is the highest-ranked student after the third round of allotment.

Computer Science and Engineering and its various specialisations were preferred by nearly half of students who received allotments. Out of the 17,457 allotments, a total of 7,395 were made to such courses. These include 6194 seats in Computer Science and Engineering. The others were made in specialisations including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science.