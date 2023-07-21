Centralised allotment process gets under way for engineering admissions

July 21, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) commenced the centralised allotment process for admissions to engineering courses for the year 2023-24 on Thursday.

Candidates can submit options for various courses in government, government-aided, cost-sharing, government-controlled and private self-financing engineering colleges in the State. The options can be submitted on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, the detailed notification for the admission process will soon be published.

The CEE had published the provisional category list for the engineering admission process a day ago. The list includes those eligible for various category and community claims who had submitted online applications for the purpose within the stipulated time.