Central Zoo Authority nod for Puthur Zoological Park

Govt. hopes to open facility for public by Onam

The Puthur Zoological Park in Thrissur has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to pave the way for its opening, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said on Saturday.

The approval is expected to enable the Thrissur zoo authorities to shift animals to the zoological park at Puthur. The government hoped to open the newly-launched facility for the public by Onam, Mr. Saseendran said.

The development has come close on the heels of a meeting the Forest Minister had with Director General of Forest and Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chandra Prakash Goyal here a day ago.

The zoological park, touted to be the country’s first designer zoo, has been developed on 350 acres of land at a cost of ₹300 crore. The layout had been prepared by leading zoo designer and landscape architect Jon Coe.