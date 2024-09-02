Central Water Commission nod for safety review of Mullaperiyar dam, says Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine

In a win for Kerala, the Central Water Commission has agreed to the State’s demand for a safety review of the 129-year-old Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki district, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said on Monday.

The commission has directed that the review be conducted and a report be submitted within 12 months. The commission set aside Tamil Nadu’s argument that a safety inspection needs to be carried out only in 2026, Mr. Augustine said.

It was in 2011 that a safety inspection of the dam was lasted conducted. Mr. Augustine welcomed the commission’s decision saying that it vindicates Kerala’s stand regarding the concerns over the old dam.

“Kerala has repeatedly demanded a comprehensive safety audit of the dam. The dam’s structural safety and safety aspects related to seismic events, floods and operations would be a part of the inspection. The officials who represented the State succeeded in convincing the commission about the changed weather-related issues faced by Kerala,” Mr. Augustine said.

Kerala’s stand, based on the policy ‘safety for Kerala, water for Tamil Nadu,’ is that the old dam should be decommissioned and a new one built at a suitable location downstream. Concern over the age of the dam, constructed during 1887-1895, was in the spotlight in the wake of the deadly landslides in Wayanad district’s Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 30 this year.

Principal Secretary B. Ashok and Chief Engineer (Irrigation Design and Research Board) Priyesh R. represented Kerala, while Tamil Nadu was represented by Additional Chief Secretary K. Manivasan and Cauvery Technical Cell chairman R. Subramanian.

The State government had issued orders in February 2021 constituting a committee for revising a detailed project report that was drafted for the new dam. In July, Mr. Augustine had informed the State Assembly the DPR revision was in progress.