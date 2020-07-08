Central varsity bags India-Japan project

KASARAGOD

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) has been awarded an India-Japan bilateral collaborative project, jointly approved by the Department of Science and Technology and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

The project has been awarded for the area of “Natural systems: life sciences and bioengineering sciences” and the approval of the research project proposal was based on the scientific strength, technical aspects, project objectives, and national priorities of both countries.

The planned study will focus on the origin, diversity and massive invasion of bopyrids, the haematophagous crustacean ectoparasites of penaeid shrimps and the host immune response.

For the project, Sudha Kappalli, Professor in the Department of Zoology, CUK, will be the principal investigator from India, and Gyo Itani, Laboratory of Marine Symbiotic Biology, Faculty of Education, Kochi University in Japan, will be the principal investigator from Japan.

The CUK team and other collaborating institute members will visit the host institute of Japan and Japanese group members will visit CUK as part of the project.