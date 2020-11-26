Central University transfers former Pro-Vice Chancellor

KASARAGOD

26 November 2020 23:04 IST

Association of University Teachers demands cancellation of the order

The order issued by the Central University of Kerala transferring former Pro-Vice Chancellor K. Jayaprasad to Thiruvananthapuram has stirred a controversy.

The Association of Central University of Kerala Teachers (ACUKT) has demanded revocation of the order, alleging suspicious intentions behind the move.

Mr. Jayaprasad is the head of Department of the International Relations and Politics, and Dean of the School of Global Studies, and former Pro-Vice Chancellor.

Advertising

Advertising

The Hindu has a copy of the order issued by the Registrar and the objection raised by the association in this regard. The university issued the orders stating that the transfer “is in order to make use of the administrative and academic experiences of a senior professor and strengthen the capital centre in Thiruvananthapuram to develop some more innovative courses as per the National Education Policy 2020”.

However, the Association of Central University of Kerala Teachers, objecting to the transfer, wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, expressing their displeasure.

P. Pratheesh, secretary of ACUKT, said the association had demanded recall of the order. He said Mr. Jayaprasad was transferred to a non-existing post in the capital centre. Senior faculty members, on condition of anonymity, said that the university had taken the step in violation of the model code of conduct for the elections.

When contacted, Mr. Jayaprasad admitted receiving the transfer order. He said the UGC had stipulated that an Associate Professor should head the capital centre. Hence, it was illegal to post such a senior academic like him to that position. He refused to comment any further.

When contacted, Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu said that it was not a transfer. He said that the professor was being sent as part of a work arrangement for a few years to develop the capital centre. This had been mentioned in the order.

Besides, it was an internal arrangement, and the model code of conduct did not apply here, he said.