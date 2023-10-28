ADVERTISEMENT

Central University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu dies in Hyderabad

October 28, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Kasaragod

He was found unconscious at his official residence in August 12, 2023, and had been in hospital since then

The Hindu Bureau

H. Venkateshwarlu, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kerala, passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was 63.

Prof. Venkateshwarlu assumed charge as the third Vice-Chancellor of the university in August 2020. On August 12 this year, he was found unconscious at his official residence. He was initially hospitalised in Kasaragod and Kannur before being shifted to a superspecialty hospital in Hyderabad. However, he passed away at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

K.C. Baiju, the Vice-Chancellor in-charge, described Prof. Venkateshwarlu’s death as an immense loss to the institution and the broader academic community. Before his tenure as CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Venkateshwarlu was a Commerce professor at Osmania University, Hyderabad, where he served for 25 years. Prof. Venkateshwarlu is survived by his wife, Sugunadevi Dasyam, and children Haripuram Keerthana and Haripuram Gautham Bhargava.

The funeral will be held at GHMC Chandramati Aryan Smasana Vatika crematorium at Tarnaka in Hyderabad at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

