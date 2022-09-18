Central University of Kerala prepares for NAAC visit

Grade B++ was awarded to CUK in 2016

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD
September 18, 2022 00:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) is gearing up for the visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC team will conduct inspection at the University on September 21, 22, and 23. This is the second NAAC visit to CUK. It is also NAAC’s first visit after a permanent campus was established at Periya.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The first NAAC visit was in 2016 during which Grade B++ was awarded to the University. NAAC grading, which ranks higher education institutions on the basis of excellence, is important for universities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app