Central University of Kerala prepares for NAAC visit

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) is gearing up for the visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC team will conduct inspection at the University on September 21, 22, and 23. This is the second NAAC visit to CUK. It is also NAAC’s first visit after a permanent campus was established at Periya.

The first NAAC visit was in 2016 during which Grade B++ was awarded to the University. NAAC grading, which ranks higher education institutions on the basis of excellence, is important for universities.