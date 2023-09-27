Central University of Kerala launches four-year BA Hons

September 27, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Classes for the first batch of the four-year BA Honours (Research) International Relations programme conducted by the Central University of Kerala (CUK) at its capital centre here have got under way. The CUK has become the first higher education institution in the State to introduce a four-year course under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the Head of the Department of International Relations, CUK, Suresh Rangarajan, the programme enabled students to undertake research as well as build careers in diplomacy. The discipline-specific elective in French and German would also enable graduates to join the respective embassies and pursue higher studies. Besides, the ability enhancement course would train them to conduct survey research and voting behaviour study.

Students of the programme had the option of entry and exit at different stages. They were eligible for a diploma certificate, BA degree and BA Honours after completion of two, three and four years respectively.

