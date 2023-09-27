HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Central University of Kerala launches four-year BA Hons

September 27, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Classes for the first batch of the four-year BA Honours (Research) International Relations programme conducted by the Central University of Kerala (CUK) at its capital centre here have got under way. The CUK has become the first higher education institution in the State to introduce a four-year course under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the Head of the Department of International Relations, CUK, Suresh Rangarajan, the programme enabled students to undertake research as well as build careers in diplomacy. The discipline-specific elective in French and German would also enable graduates to join the respective embassies and pursue higher studies. Besides, the ability enhancement course would train them to conduct survey research and voting behaviour study.

Students of the programme had the option of entry and exit at different stages. They were eligible for a diploma certificate, BA degree and BA Honours after completion of two, three and four years respectively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.