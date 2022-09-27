Central University of Kerala improves NAAC grading to ‘A'

The Hindu Bureau Kasaragod
September 27, 2022 22:47 IST

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) has secured ‘A’ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment.

The university made remarkable progress by earning 3.14 points compared to the last grading in 2016 when it secured B++, scoring 2.74 points. Points increased in the areas of curricular aspects; research and innovations; infrastructure and learning resources, governance-leadership and management, and institutional values and best practices.

NAAC inspection was held from September 21 to 23 under Mizoram University Vice Chancellor Prof. K.R.S. Sambasiva Rao. The six-member committee appreciated the progress made by the university in various fields.

It is significant that CUK, established in 2009, managed to achieve ‘A’ grade within a short span of time. Following the improved grading, the varsity will now get permission to start distance education and online courses. It can also collaborate with foreign universities. Besides, there will be an increase in financial assistance from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu, appreciating teachers and staff, said the improvement in grading was the result of collective effort. “It is an indication that the university has risen to the level of the best higher education institution in the country. Securing ‘A’ grade in the second NAAC assessment is a major achievement,” he said.

