Central University of Kerala assistant professor arrested for sexually harassing woman at amusement park

Efthikar Ahamed (51), an Assistant Professor at the Central University of Kerala (CUK), has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. The arrest was made by the Taliparamba police in Kannur on May 13 evening. He has been remanded in Kannur Central Jail.

The alleged incident occurred at a water theme park at Parassinikadu in Kannur on May 13. In her complaint, the 22-year-old woman alleged that Dr. Ahamed “treated her rudely and molested her” while she was in the wave pool. Park authorities alerted the police after the woman raised an alarm.

The police have registered a case and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault or criminal force with the intention to outrage a woman’s modesty) and Section 354(A)(unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures). He was later produced before the Magistrate who remanded him in custody.

In November 2023, a case was filed against Dr. Ahamed after first-year PG English students accused him of conducting “lewd lectures under the garb of poetry” and molesting a female student who fainted in class.

The university had investigated the allegations, leading to his suspension on February 29, 2024, which was extended following protests by students.

He was recently reinstated and transferred to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme.

Dr. Ahamed, a native of Eripuram in Kannur, joined Central University of Kerala as an Assistant Professor in the Department of English and Comparative Literature in 2016.