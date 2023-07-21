Central Tuber Crops Research Institute to release three crop varieties as part of 60th foundation day event on Saturday

July 21, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Sreekaryam, will release three new crop varieties developed by it as part of its 60th foundation day celebrations on Saturday.

Himanshu Pathak, secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), and director general, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will inaugurate the celebrations and release one cassava variety and two taro varieties.

The cassava variety, named ‘Sree Kaveri’, is resistant to the cassava mosaic disease (CMD). This variety is intended for the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, said CTCRI director G. Byju. Two high-yielding taro varieties – ‘Sree Hira’ and ‘Sree Telia’ – developed by the CTCRI will also be released at the event. ‘Sree Telia’ can be harvested in four months after planting, according to the institute.

CMD is a major threat faced by cassava farmers in India. The disease is caused by cassava mosaic geminiviruses, and results in stunted growth and reduction in the yield.

A new crop variety is released after a long process involving multiple field tests and clearances. ‘‘It takes six-seven years to release a new variety. A newly-bred line has to clear the initial evaluation trial where it has to be tested in multiple locations in the country. The data on crop performance is then compiled. In the final stage, we have to apply to the Central subcommittee dealing with the release of varieties. The release order is issued after the panel gives its approval,’‘ said Dr. Byju.

Dr. Byju will preside over the 60th foundation day event on Saturday. K.S. Anju, Director of Agriculture, Kerala, will be the guest of honour.

