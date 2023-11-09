Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Indian Institute of Spices Research jointly develop three biocapsules for farm sector

November 09, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Thiruvananthapuram, and the Kozhikode-based ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) have jointly developed three new biocapsules for farmers.

The CTCRI has identified the three new bioagents: one strain of Trichoderma, an endophyte and a plant growth-promoting rhizobacterium (PGPR). They were developed into capsule form using an IISR-patented encapsulation technology.

Trichoderma is a biocontrol agent, besides having beneficial effects on plant growth promotion, improvement in root structure and condition, enhancement of seed germination and increased crop yield, the CTCRI said. “The endophyte is a harmless microbe present inside plants which promotes growth besides suppressing many plant diseases. The PGPR identified is very effective in improving nutrient acquisition besides producing phytohormones and controlling many plant pathogens,” S.S. Veena and M. L. Jeeva, principal scientists at CTCRI, who identified the three new microbial strains, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

One capsule of Trichoderma weighing 1 g has about 100 billion colony forming units (CFU). A single capsule can be mixed with 100 litres of water and applied to the soil. The biocapsule technology helps in smart and precise microbial delivery, has low production cost, is easy to handle and store, has longer shelf life and can be produced and stored at room temperature, said R. Dinesh, director, IISR, and one of the inventors of the encapsulation technology along with M. Anandaraj and Y. K. Bini.

CTCRI plans to produce the biocapsules on a large scale in view of the Kerala government’s decision to create an organic farming mission to encourage the adoption of sustainable organic and climate-smart farming practices in the State, said G. Byju, director, CTCRI. The three biocapsules will be released on November 28 at a national conference that CTCRI plans to organise as part of its diamond jubilee celebrations, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.