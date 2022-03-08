Central Travancore staring at drought

Water levels in major rivers fall sharply

The Pullukayar river, which originates from the Wagamon hills, has almost dried up. A scene from Koottickal. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The present condition of the Pullukayar river at Koottickal, the water level of which has plummeted to a historic low, is emblematic of a region in the midst of an extreme weather situation.

As Central Travancore endures a searing summer with the temperature level hovering around 37 degrees Celsius, water level in the Manimala, the Meenachil and the Pampa rivers – which together feed most parts of the region – has already hit the bottom in several locations. Most tributaries of these vast rivers have ceased to flow, reducing to a series of green, stagnant weir pools.

“The water level in these rivers, which were in spate till December, has gone down sharply, with the upstream areas already reporting a shortage of drinking water. The spells of summer rain have not been adequate to revive the water flow. The situation in the western parts, including Upper and Northern Kuttanad, is not rosy either where access to clean drinking water has always been a problem,’‘ noted an official of the Irrigation department.

The shortage of water is also set to have serious consequences for commercial agriculture and, in turn, on food security, the official added.

Groundwater level

The drop in water levels, which follows record showers last monsoon, also has a significant impact on the groundwater situation in the region. Estimates by the Groundwater department showed that the groundwater level had dropped by an average of 1.5 m. Officials expect the condition to worsen further as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the flow of water along the Muvattupuzha river, which carries water released from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power generation unit in Idukki, is yet to report any major variations.

Taking serious note of the situation, the department has kick-started works to revive the Jalanidhi wells on the riverbanks, besides looking to complete the annual maintenance work of all regulators and check-dams at the earliest so as to store maximum quantity of water at the intake points.

“An estimate for reviving the Jalanidhi wells was submitted as early as January but the funds are yet to be allotted,’‘ said another official.

According to him, the work on construction of temporary dams across the Meenachil river will coincide with the opening of the Thanneermukkom bund. “The State government has to accord financial sanction for constructing these bunds, which will come up along the downstream on the western side of Kottayam town,’’ the official added.